Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, recently dazzled fans with some of his lovely new photos on social media

The film star accompanied the snaps with captions where he shared insight with his fans on different topics

In one of the posts, Adedimeji said he did not like to worry about the next day because even the present day wasn’t his making

Popular Nigerian movie star, Adedimeji Lateef, recently took to his social media page to motivate his fans while also sharing lovely new photos of himself.

Celebrities are no doubt looked up to by numerous fans and it is no news that their words can influence them in many ways.

Adedimeji in one of his photo posts explained to his fans why he doesn’t worry about the next day.

Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef motivates fans. Photos: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, he doesn’t worry about the future because he didn’t even create his present day. He added that he has confidence in the real owner of the days.

He wrote:

“You know why I hardly think about tomorrow? Because my today wasn't even my making, so why will I bother about a day that hasn't come when there's so much confidence in the real owner of tomorrow?”

See the post below:

In another post, Adedimeji explained that he owns up to his weaknesses as he tries to become a better person.

In his words:

“There's a lot of beauty in me, can you see it? I own up to my weaknesses as I try to become a better man, but in the process of achieving perfection, will you be patient with me?”

See the photo below:

Nigerians react

Read what some of the actor’s fans had to say about his posts:

Ashabi_wealth:

"My role model "

Arikeade_trendings:

"Hmmm deep."

Motilola:

"Bless you."

Ziyyah4380:

"Wisdom ❤️❤️."

Nice one.

Alex Ekubo declares Cameroon his second home, says he can tweet

Popular Nigerian movie star, Alex Ekubo, recently took a trip to Cameroon and he updated fans about it on his social media page.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Nollywood actor shared a photo of himself at the airport in Douala and explained that the country was fast becoming his second home.

According to him, there was constant electricity and he could also post on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng News