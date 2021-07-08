Popular Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has come out to explain herself after a recent clip she posted online

The actress had been accused of celebrating domestic violence after praising a video of a woman beating up her abusive husband

In a new clip, the actress said she doesn’t support violence in any form but was glad to see the roles reversed and a woman being able to defend herself

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, recently faced backlash on social media following the scene from a movie she posted on her Instagram page.

In the short clip, a woman, her husband and his side chick were seen trading words after the wife met the strange lady in her home. The husband had tried to slap his wife in defence of his girlfriend.

However, things took another turn when the wife was able to physically defend herself and beat up her husband.

Actress Stella Damasus says she doesn't support domestic violence. Photos: @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

Stella in her caption to the clip expressed that she was happy with the turn of events.

See the post below:

Numerous internet users however had a problem with her post and claimed she was supporting domestic violence even though a man was the victim in the scene she posted.

After sharing the controversial video, Stella then posted an explanatory clip where she spoke on how she viewed things.

According to her, she doesn’t support violence in any form but the movie scene was a deviation from the norm and it was pleasing to see the woman defend herself.

Speaking further, she said that in a normal Nigerian movie, the woman would have been beaten up and it would be seen as normal.

To her critics, Stella said that they would not have uttered a word if the man beat up the woman in the movie because it wouldn’t strike them as abnormal.

The actress said:

“I am supporting every woman to be able to stand up for herself.”

See the full video below:

Nigerians react to video

Read what some internet users had to say about the actress' post below:

Latifat2451:

"Most women need some kind of skills or techniques to defend themselves when it comes to situations like that. Also if all women don’t support each other, who will? Thank you for speak up."

Elijahdreamer:

"It was a nice video and i saw it as a movie and nothing more. Any man that speaks against it has got problem and i wonder how he was brought up as a child. Nigeria is a lawless country. May God open our eyes to see the real life..."

Rhodashclassics:

"There’s nothing wrong with that video it’s just an awareness of self defence. They should go and watch Enough then they’ll understand self defence is the only language most men understand. Thank you ma."

Oniyideolukunle:

"I'll make sure my daughter learns taekwando sef...Many boys nowadays av no value for girls n datz so disheartening! D world has little or no place for weaklings..."

Interesting.

