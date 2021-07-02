A 20-year-old student of UNIBEN, Jennifer Efemonghe, who cast away pride to work on a construction site has said there is pride in labour

Jennifer revealed that though she felt a bit ashamed when people started talking about her, getting a scholarship made it all worth it

The 200-level student said as a result of her viral story, many people on campus now treat her like a celebrity

A Nigerian lady, Jennifer Efemonghe, who went viral after photos of her surfaced on the internet showing her working as a labourer at a construction site has spoken about how her life has changed so far.

Shortly after Legit TV interviewed her, the federal government reached out and awarded her a scholarship.

The lady said that she hates begging and that there is pride in working.

The young lady became a poster girl for hardworking ladies who hate pandering to anybody to beg for money.

I am now a celeb

In a new interview, the lady said that her life has really changed as people now accord her celebrity status.

Revealing the social stigma she faced when people saw her carrying sands and granite, the lady stated that she was a bit ashamed.

Everything turned out fine

Jennnifer said she was shocked when the minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare, called her. The 20-year-old lady disclosed that though her father was against her working at the site, he was proud of the way things turned out.

Jennifer said:

"There is dignity in labour. There is no shame in putting your time and effort into something productive; into something that you have a free conscience that there is no fear of getting arrested..."

Watch her full interview below:

I won't be a cleaner forever

