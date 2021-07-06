Actress Motilola Adekunle has come out on social media to give fans and supporters an important update about the state of her union

The actress in a lengthy post announced that she and her hubby have both agreed to go their separate ways after years of marriage

According to her, there was never any ugly mishap and it’s simply a matter of a union that just didn’t work out

Nollywood movie star Motilola Adekunle in a recent Instagram post has told the world that her marital union has come to an end on amicable terms.

The movie star explained that she is a firm believer in the institution of marriage. She, however, explained that her decision to share the private matter is “a consequence of my belief in being transparent” and to quell rumours and other speculations.

Nollywood’s Motilola Adekunle and hubby end their marriage. Photo: @motilola

In a different portion of her post, the actress said she and her husband gave things a deep thought before taking the pragmatic decision to walk away from their union.

Motilola added that people shouldn’t bother to lend any listening ear to rumours as it’s simply a matter of a union that “just didn’t work out.”

The actress urged members of the public to respect their privacy and that of their two kids in what she describes as a difficult time.

Her post read in part:

"Let me reiterate that we are parents first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children and we ask for their, and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."

Motilola pleaded with people to refrain from calling her while assuring that she would respond to messages.

See her post below:

Motilola appreciates fans and supporters

Hours after her initial announcement, the actress returned with an appreciation post to those who have reached out to wish her well.

See her post below:

