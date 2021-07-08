Billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu has continued to inspire many Nigerians to aspire to greatness

The chairman of Heirs Holdings could be seen in a video disembarking from a plane and holding his suit jacket himself

Many have reacted to his elegant gait as they flooded the comment section of the video he shared on his Facebook page

Billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu has been captured on camera holding his suit jacket as he alighted from a plane.

In a video he shared on his Facebook page, the chairman of Heirs Holdings walked elegantly as he held on to his jacket while walking with a man who was waiting for him to disembark.

Tony Elumelu is an inspiration to many Nigerian youths. Photo credit: Tony Elumelu

Some would have expected Elumelu to hand over his suit jacket to someone, but he chose to hold it himself.

He is inspiring Nigerians to aspire to greatness

The billionaire's gait bespoke confidence, class and elegance, and Nigerians were inspired, promising themselves to achieve what Elumelu has achieved.

Maxwell Bobo on Facebook said:

"Still believe my time too must come... My love for Mr Tony ehn, just respect his sense of dressing."

Carolyn Bruno commented:

"Nice steps. God bless you more."

Mercy Akachukwu Fred-Ekhose wrote:

"Class, elegance, smart, gifted, intelligent, passionate, loving and human. You sir is a legend, keep shining cos your light is letting millions. God continue to keep and protect you."

John Mariam said:

"Its d background song and stepping down for me sir, this life money good my people, may God bless you sir."

Sunny Irakpo said:

"Double Salute to men with transgenerational impacts and Wealth. Well done Mr Charity of Africa."

