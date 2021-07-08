A Nigerian man, Chukwuebuka Lawrence Nwoke, posted an ad for Mercedes Benz 2021 G63 AMG and got hilarious replies

After stating that the price of the vehicle is N200m, many people were wowed and started making funny bids

There were some Facebook users who said they would start a savings target to get the expensive vehicle soon

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man, Chukwuebuka Lawrence Nwoke, has stirred massive reactions on Facebook after he posted photos of a brand new Mercedes Benz, 2021 G63 AMG model.

Advertising the vehicle on the platform, the man said he wants to sell it for N200m. The price got many funny reactions from Nigerians.

A Nigerian man shared photos of a brand new Mercedes Benz. Photo source: Chukwuebuka Lawrence Nwoke

Source: Facebook

What if I want to buy the mirrors?

Showing how the sale is way above what they can only dream of, people started pricing the cars in parts. Someone asked how much he could pay to have its side mirrors.

Others who were only being humorous wanted to know if he could accept payments in installments. Chukwuebuka's comments section became a hub of entertainment.

See his post below:

Very funny bids came up

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rosemary Onyinye Ehikioya said:

"Let me go and start saving for this."

Chukwudi Christian Fernandez said:

"How much is the side mirror? I wan start from there."

Afam Stfabulous said:

"My money remain 100k to complete it and buy this."

Emmanuel Uchechukwu said:

"Someone came to our office with one of these some months ago, I don't just know which of the features to concentrate on while looking at the car. Everything is just superb, from Rim to lights, to grills to leather interior."

Ikem Kingsley Chibuike said:

"Let me go and sell the 25Ltrs of red oil that I stored. I must buy this machine first thing tomorrow morning after selling my palm oil."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news

An aeroplane sale online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man with the handle @mr_geffi1 caused so much social media buzz after he posted an advert for an aeroplane.

Putting the price at $6 million (N2,286,000,000), the man said that the location of the aircraft is Abuja. He attached three photos of the airbus so prospective buyers can see what they are paying for.

Its interior shows that the aircraft is a private jet and not a passenger plane. A side of the aisle has a three-seater couch.

Source: Legit.ng