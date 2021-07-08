As South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma handed himself to police to begin serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court, Legit.ng in this report list some top African leaders who have been sent to jail.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

79-old Zuma was handed the jail term last week after he failed to attend a corruption inquiry.

Alphonse Massamba-Débat - President of Congo between 1963-1968 Ali Osman Taha - Vice president of Sudan between 2011-2013, 1998-2005 Baghdadi Mahmudi - Prime minister of Libya between 2006-2011 Banana, Canaan - President of Zimbabwe between 1980–1987 Bokassa, Jean-Bédel - Central African Republic -Emperor between 1976–1979 and president between 1966–1976 Carlos Correia Prime minister of Guinea-Bissau between 2015-2016, 2008-2009, 1997-1998, 1991-1994 Chihana, Chakufwa - Vice president of Malawi between 2003-2004, 1994-1996 Diya, Oladipo - Vice president of Nigeria between 1993-1997 Ebeid, Atef - Prime minister of Egypt between 1999-2004 Ephraïm Inoni - Prime minister of Cameroon between 2004-2009 Eugene Koffi Adoboli - Primi minister of Togo between 1999-2000

Source: Legit.ng