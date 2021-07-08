List: Jacob Zuma and other former African leaders who have been jailed
World

List: Jacob Zuma and other former African leaders who have been jailed

by  Aanu Adegun

As South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma handed himself to police to begin serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court, Legit.ng in this report list some top African leaders who have been sent to jail.

79-old Zuma was handed the jail term last week after he failed to attend a corruption inquiry.

  1. Alphonse Massamba-Débat - President of Congo between 1963-1968
  2. Ali Osman Taha - Vice president of Sudan between 2011-2013, 1998-2005
  3. Baghdadi Mahmudi - Prime minister of Libya between 2006-2011
  4. Banana, Canaan - President of Zimbabwe between 1980–1987
  5. Bokassa, Jean-Bédel - Central African Republic -Emperor between 1976–1979 and president between 1966–1976
  6. Carlos Correia Prime minister of Guinea-Bissau between 2015-2016, 2008-2009, 1997-1998, 1991-1994
  7. Chihana, Chakufwa - Vice president of Malawi between 2003-2004, 1994-1996
  8. Diya, Oladipo - Vice president of Nigeria between 1993-1997
  9. Ebeid, Atef - Prime minister of Egypt between 1999-2004
  10. Ephraïm Inoni - Prime minister of Cameroon between 2004-2009
  11. Eugene Koffi Adoboli - Primi minister of Togo between 1999-2000

