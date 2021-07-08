List: Jacob Zuma and other former African leaders who have been jailed
by Aanu Adegun
As South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma handed himself to police to begin serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court, Legit.ng in this report list some top African leaders who have been sent to jail.
79-old Zuma was handed the jail term last week after he failed to attend a corruption inquiry.
- Alphonse Massamba-Débat - President of Congo between 1963-1968
- Ali Osman Taha - Vice president of Sudan between 2011-2013, 1998-2005
- Baghdadi Mahmudi - Prime minister of Libya between 2006-2011
- Banana, Canaan - President of Zimbabwe between 1980–1987
- Bokassa, Jean-Bédel - Central African Republic -Emperor between 1976–1979 and president between 1966–1976
- Carlos Correia Prime minister of Guinea-Bissau between 2015-2016, 2008-2009, 1997-1998, 1991-1994
- Chihana, Chakufwa - Vice president of Malawi between 2003-2004, 1994-1996
- Diya, Oladipo - Vice president of Nigeria between 1993-1997
- Ebeid, Atef - Prime minister of Egypt between 1999-2004
- Ephraïm Inoni - Prime minister of Cameroon between 2004-2009
- Eugene Koffi Adoboli - Primi minister of Togo between 1999-2000
