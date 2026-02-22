Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Banky W Shares 40 Things He Loves About Adesua Etomi as She Celebrates 40th Birthday
by  Kola Ogunkami
  • Nigerian singer and politician Banky W celebrated his wife Adesua Etomi's 40th birthday with a touching social media post listing 40 things he loves about her
  • The romantic tribute listed details of their relationship, from how they hold hands before sleeping to her love for his cooking, leaving fans emotional
  • Adesua responded to her husband's post, saying he still knows how to move her after 10 years together, and called him her greatest gift

Nigerian singer, actor and politician Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has celebrated his wife Adesua Etomi as she turned 40, sharing a heartfelt list of 40 things he loves about her.

Hours ago, Legit.ng reported that Adesua marked her 40th birthday with stunning photos and a touching message to fans.

Banky W took to Instagram to celebrate and adore his wife, sharing qualities ranging from her faith and beauty to her humour and loyalty.

He explained that her strong Christian foundation shapes everything about her life, and he admires how she stood firm through all challenges.

He also described her beauty in vivid detail, saying she lights up every room and makes him grateful to have her.

Beyond her strength, Banky W celebrated lighter aspects of their relationship, such as her love for traditional meals, her humour, and the way they hold hands before sleep.

He later extended the list to include her support for his cooking, her writing talent, and their shared travels.

He ended humorously at 24 points, telling fans to check their own marriages for the rest.

Responding directly under his comment section, Adesua said his words touched her deeply and that he remains her greatest gift even on her birthday.

"I’ve been with you for 10years and you still know how to getttttt meeeeee😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. I love you sooooooooo much. The entire list warms my heart and touches it so deeply. It’s my birthday and I get many gifts but you’re still my greatest gift of them all. Truly, madly, deeply….for all time….in and out of time. You mean the world to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Check out Banky W's post below:

Netizens react to Banky W's tribute to wife Adesua Etomi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@lolade_okusanya said:

"No ooo… Pls send the rest to us here too sir, I'm already invested. Sweet long captions no go kee me. Happy birthday Mrs Wellington."

@omonioboli commented:

"You for nor just start am! We were minding our business! Now I'm invested! YOU MUST SHARE the rest! Happy birthday Susu! A beautiful human. May your 40s be full of love and peace."

@yemisiwada wrote:

"Happy 40th birthday Adesua. Wishing you all the best always. Praying the Almighty Continues to Bless all that touches and concerns you, Amen. @bankywellington not only no more space, at no 10 I wanted to suggest you get a room."

@olufunke_mcid reacted:

"Happy birthday Olori Bankole Wellington. The new year is super-blessed for you. I love everything about you. The Lord be with you and all that is yours always!"

@moella4christ said:

"What! Love it I have been refreshing since morning to see your post. I celebrate both of you."
Adesua Etomi praises Banky W's kindness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adesua Etomi hailed her husband, Banky W, for being a compassionate spouse.

She recommended singles to marry a caring mate, mentioning how her husband has always done things for her after they had their second child.

Adesua shared how much easier her life has become as she praised her man, calling him the best guy three times.

