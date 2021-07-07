Former US President Donald Trump is not relenting in his efforts to get back his various social media accounts and be heard

Trump has filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube over what he described as unconstitutional censorship

The 75-year-old was suspended from various social media networks following the Capitol riots back in January

USA - Several months after his suspension from various social media networks, Donald Trump has announced that he is suing Facebook, Twitter, Google, and YouTube for banning his accounts.

According to CBS News, Trump on Wednesday, July 7, argued that the tech giants violated his First Amendment right to free speech describing it as unconstitutional censorship.

Former US President Donald Trump has announced plans to sue Facebook, Twitter. Photo credit: The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

The former American president who made the disclosure at a news conference from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, aims to target the CEOs of 3 companies in the class action lawsuit, BBC News added.

Trump in complaints filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida is asking the court to prevent the social media networks from exercising censorship over the posts and uploads of the presidents.

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Recall that Trump's personal account @realDonaldTrump was permanently suspended on Friday, January 8.

The reason given by Twitter is that this is an effort to stop him from inciting people to do illegal things again.

The social media platform said the decision was made "after close review of recent Tweets from his account.

Facebook bans former US president for Two Years

In another development, Trump was suspended from Facebook until at least January 7, 2023.

Facebook made the announcement on Friday, June 4. The latest announcement implies that Trump will be off the social media site for two years, taking into consideration when he was initially suspended.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, explained that at the end of the duration, the company would assess the circumstances to see if the former president should be allowed back on the site.

Donald Trump claims there is a conspiracy to silence him

Meanwhile, Trump claimed that there is a conspiracy to keep him and his supporters silent in the face of their unproven allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 US election.

He said:

"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me - and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me."

