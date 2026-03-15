The Iranian authority has confirmed that Brigadier General Abdullah Jalali Nasab have been taken out in a major Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic

This was disclosed in a statement released by the military authorities in a statement on Saturday, March 14, saying Nasab died in the defence of Iran

Before now, the Iranian military has confirmed the deaths of many high-ranking military commanders since the start of the war initiated by the United States and Iranian aggression

The Iranian military has confirmed the killing of Brigadier General Abdullah Jalali Nasab in a major Israeli attack on the country.

In a statement on Saturday, March 14, the military authority explained that Nasab “was martyred while defending the country following an attack by the Zionist entity”

Iran confirms another military leader has died Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Al Jazeera reported that the Iranian military has confirmed the deaths of many high-ranking military commanders since the start of the war initiated by the United States and Iranian aggression.

Some of those who have been confirmed dead are:

Abdolrahim Mousavi: chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces

Aziz Nasirzadeh: defence minister and deputy chief of staff of the armed forces

Mohammad Pakpour: commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Why the US-Israel launch attacks on Iran

On Saturday, February 28, the US, in a joint military operation with Israel, attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The killing of the Iranian leader led to the ongoing escalation in the Middle East. Iran has continued to attack Israel and the US facilities in neighbouring countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai and many others.

As part of its efforts to win the war, the US announced the designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, alleging they were trained and supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Secretary Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, announced the development in a statement on Monday, March 9, 2026, adding that the group was designated by the State Department.

Reactions as Iran confirms another military leader's death

Meanwhile, people from around the world have started reacting to the report concerning the death of the senior military officer. Below are some of their reactions:

Gift projected what could happen after the killing of the senior military officer:

"When senior military officials are killed, it usually leads to retaliation and escalation. Iran will likely respond, which could make the conflict worse."

Iran confirms death of another military leader Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kinaturamba Sote questioned the whereabouts of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"What does Israel say about their PM? They are so quiet. Why don't u say something about his absence?"

Malhamah Qubra wrote about the honesty in the Iranian sincerity:

"Iran has been honest, and there's nothing to hide from the victims, let alone using AI surrogates like the Israeli Zionists who want to deceive the world."

Se-Alabo praised the Iranian for the report:

"It's as simple as that. No beating around the bush. Unlike Israel, which would hide the location of Ben Gvir and Netanyahu."

Ola Fash Global commented:

"5 refuelling aircraft belonging to the US Air Force were DAMAGED & DESTROYED at the Prince Sultan base in Saudi Arabia - Israeli Channel 14."

You can read more comments on X here:

Sheikh Habib speaks on US, Israel vs Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US and Israel's attack on Iran and the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the two countries have led to unrest in the Middle East.

Mudir Markaz Sheikh Habibullah Adam, in one of his Ramadan Tafsirs on Sunday, March 1, projected what could happen to Israel following the killing of Khamenei.

The cleric also mentioned that other world powers like China, Russia and North Korea are closely monitoring the situation and that they may take sides in the long run.

Source: Legit.ng