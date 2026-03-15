Asisat Oshoala has voiced her concerns over FIFA’s new medical treatment rule for the 2026 World Cup

FIFA’s changes include strict timing for substitutions, throw-ins, medical attention, and expanded VAR use

Oshoala believes the 60-second penalty for treated injuries penalises players who are genuinely fouled

Asisat Oshoala has publicly protested FIFA’s new regulations ahead of the 2026 World Cup, scheduled in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

The Super Falcons forward, who is a six-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year, expressed particular concern about the new medical treatment protocol, which she says unfairly penalizes players who suffer genuine injuries during matches.

Asisat Oshoala has expressed her dissatisfaction with the upcoming football rule changes set to be implemented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

FIFA has introduced several changes aimed at speeding up the game, including strict limits on substitutions, throw-ins, and on-field medical treatment, Africanews reports.

The use of VAR has also been expanded to cover yellow cards and corner-kick decisions.

While these updates are intended to reduce time-wasting, Oshoala argues that some measures create unintended disadvantages for players and teams.

New FIFA rules spark controversy

The 2026 World Cup will be one of the largest in history, and FIFA is introducing major rule changes to prevent time-wasting.

FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) have announced several rule changes that will take effect at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

As seen on FIFA's official website, goalkeepers already face an eight-second countdown for holding the ball, while substitutions, throw-ins, and on-field medical attention are now subject to strictly enforced time limits.

VAR has also been expanded to include decisions on yellow cards and corner kicks.

Oshoala, however, has highlighted the unintended consequences of the new medical treatment protocol.

Under the rule, any player who receives treatment on the pitch must sit out for 60 seconds before returning to play.

While the rule is designed to discourage players from feigning injuries, it also penalises others genuinely injured during physical challenges, leaving their team temporarily disadvantaged.

Oshoala speaks out against new FIFA rule

Oshoala took to Instagram to voice her frustration, questioning the logic behind the rule.

The Super Falcons forward emphasised that players should not be penalised for being fouled or injured, arguing that the 60-second penalty creates unnecessary risks for teams and disrupts the flow of play.

“This is crazy, because how do I get fouled and then still get to lose a minute? Come on guys.”

Her comments reflect growing concern among players who feel that these changes could unfairly impact the outcome of matches.

FIFA says new rule aimed at balancing fair play

FIFA maintains that the new rules are intended to keep the game moving and reduce deliberate delays, but balancing fair play with player safety remains a challenge.

For Oshoala, the current protocol may have the opposite effect, potentially discouraging players from fully protecting themselves during tackles or pressing situations.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the debate over these changes is likely to intensify.

With stars like Oshoala publicly questioning the fairness of the rules, FIFA may need to consider adjustments to ensure that genuine injuries are not punished, keeping both player safety and the spirit of competition intact.

FIFA approves four new rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the world football governing body, FIFA, has approved several major changes to the laws of the game ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new regulations will take effect from the tournament’s opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Group A at the iconic Estadio Azteca on June 11.

Source: Legit.ng