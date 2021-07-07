Marisela Vallejos Felix's biography: who is Chalino Sanchez's wife?

Marisela Vallejos Felix is famous as the wife of the late singer and songwriter Chalino Sanchez. She was the singer's wife for almost nine years before he was shot dead in Mexico. They had a son and a daughter together.

Vallejos and her late husband Sanchez. Photo: @chalinosanchezmuzik

Source: Instagram

After losing her husband, Marisela's pain was multiplied when she lost her son in a terrible road accident in 2004. What else is known about Marisela? Find out in her bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Marisela Vallejos Felix

Marisela Vallejos Felix Alias: Marisela

Marisela Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: 1970

1970 Age: 50 or 51 (as of 2021)

50 or 51 (as of 2021) Place of birth: Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico

Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico Current residence: USA

USA Nationality: Mexican-American

Mexican-American Ethnicity: Latinx

Latinx Famous as: Chalino Sanchez's widow

Chalino Sanchez's widow Height in feet and inches: 5'5

5'5 Height in cm: 165

165 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Children: 2

Marisela Vallejos Felix’s biography

Marisela was born in 1970, but she has not disclosed her exact date of birth. As of 2021, Marisela Vallejos Felix's age is 50 or 51.

Vallejos was born in Mexicali in Northwest Mexico. She got US citizenship in 2018 after over three decades of living in the country.

Career

It is not known what Vallejos does for a living. However, Chalino Sanchez's wife has been receiving royalties from her late husband's music since his demise. Even though Sanchez passed on several years ago, his music is still popular to date.

The Mexican-American also receives royalties from her late son's music.

Adan Sanchez photographed in September, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Relationship with Chalino Sanchez

Marisela Vallejos and Chalino Sanchez met through Chalino's cousin when the singer was working in LA. The couple got married in 1984 in Los Angeles, California.

The pair was blessed with two children. Vallejos was pregnant with their son Adan when she got married to Sanchez. The couple later welcomed a daughter named Cynthia.

Sanchez was murdered in Mexico on May 16, 1992. He had received a letter containing a death threat, which caused him to leave the stage as soon as he read it. While he was in transit in the streets of Culiacan in Mexico, the vehicle he was in was intercepted by an unmarked police car, forcing them to move to the roadside. The following morning, his body was found on the roadside, having been shot twice at the back of his head.

Marisela Sanchez was left a widow after the unfortunate killing of her husband. Another event that added to her pain was the death of her son Adan in 2004. Adan was involved in a road accident that took his life while he was visiting Sinaloa in Mexico, his dad's hometown.

Adan had taken the same career path as his dad and was a celebrated singer in the USA and Mexico.

Marisela Vallejos Felix - did she remarry?

It is not known whether Marisela remarried or remained single after her husband's death. She has been living away from the limelight after her husband's demise.

Vallejos' late husband. Photo: @chalina_sanchez_oficial

Source: Instagram

Is Marisela Vallejos Felix still alive?

Marisela is still alive. After she got her American citizenship in 2018; she expressed her joy after waiting for over thirty years to get citizenship. She said,

They also asked me to have my taxes in order and to verify my stay in the country because I was entering and leaving because of my mother's illness. I had to show how many times I had been in and out, and for how long. I felt liberated and I feel like now I can express myself.

Marisela Vallejos Felix is the former wife of the late singer and songwriter Chalino Sanchez. She is a mother of two, though her son Adan, also a singer, passed on in 2004.

