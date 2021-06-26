Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has claimed some chieftain of the APC in Kwara state refused to support his campaign in 2019

The Kwara state governor disclosed how the Otoge slogan emerged as part of his campaign strategy

Some APC party members in Kwara state have accused the governor of hijacking the party structure for selfish reasons

Ilorin, Kwara state - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has alleged that millions of naira donated to fund his campaign in the 2019 election were stolen by some party members in the state.

AbdulRazaq made the allegation on Saturday, June 26, at a book launch when speaking about the crisis rocking the state chapter of the APC, Daily Trust reported.

Governor AbdulRazaq credits the people for the people of Kwara for the Otoge movement.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said the money was donated by ministers, governors, and party supporters to fund his campaign.

He, however, stated that some people within the party who claimed to have set up a campaign structure for him without his knowledge diverted the money.

The governor said:

“And for Ministers, Governors, party supporters and friends of Kwara who I later heard donated hundreds of millions of naira to support the Otoge struggle in Kwara, I want to say that I did not receive a kobo of that fund. But how that money was managed or stolen is a story for another day.''

According to The Tribune, he noted that the Otoge slogan which formed the basis of his campaign did not necessarily start in 2019.

AbdulRazaq said:

“Since this book is about history, I feel it is important to set the record straight on a few things. First, the ‘Otoge’ is the struggle of our people and it did not necessarily start in 2019.

“Every Kwaran of good conscience owned and worked for that struggle in various ways. We were only positioned by providence to lead the final lap of the breaking of the jinx that dated back many decades.''

The politician stated that the party members who claimed to have set up a campaign structure for him were displeased that he refused to send money to them.

He alleged that officials in the state chapter of the party boycotted his campaign tours, noting that he went round campaigning without the backing of the chapter.

Meanwhile, 20,000 members of the APC in Kwara state have reportedly renounced their membership of the party.

The members reportedly renounced the APC in the state to form Kwara Third Force, The Nation reported.

According to them, they said He stated that the party members decided to leave the Kwara APC following the lingering crisis in the state chapter.

