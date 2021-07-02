A former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, said he is not in support of a northerner emerging as president in 2023

FCT, Abuja - A former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, has said he is in support of Southern Nigeria to produce the next president after Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

The Cable reported that Shettima made the statement on Friday, July 2, at the public presentation of a book.

The former governor said after power has resided in the north for eight years, it is only just for it to be rotated to the south.

He said:

“I believe in equity, justice and fairness. After power has resided in the north for eight years, there is need for a power shift in the south.’’

Shettima faults call for secession

Shettima, who represents Borno Central senatorial district in the Senate, stated that what the country needed was unity among its various diverse groups, Vanguard reported.

He faulted the secessionist agitations going on in some parts of the country.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya says no plan to make Nigeria a one-party state

Meanwhile, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has said the influx of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot lead Nigeria to a one-party state.

The Nation reported that Yahaya who is the chairman of the Anambra state's APC governorship primary election appeal committee spoke with newsmen at the national secretariat of the party on Friday, July 2, in Abuja.

He faulted fears expressed by the opposition that APC was pushing the country to a one-party state. Rather, the Gombe state governor predicted that more political parties would be formed to join the existing ones, so long they meet INEC’s requirements and constitutional provisions.

