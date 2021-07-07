Naomi Osaka has faced a lot of drama over the last month or so and now she's opening up about the challenges she faces

The world number two withdrew from Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to mental health reasons and faced criticism

The docuseries, simply titled Naomi Osaka, is going to detail how the athlete feels about competing and having so much pressure on her

Netflix released a trailer for Naomi Osaka - a new docuseries set to premiere on July 16 - and based on a first look, it's already shaping up to be one of the most compelling sports documentaries in recent times.

The three-part series is a brutally honest look at Osaka's life, as told by her. It not only chronicles the tennis star's rise to fame but also her struggles with being in the public eye all the time while advocating for social justice and dealing with the never-ending pressures of staying on top.

Naomi Osaka will be detailing her struggles as a tennis player in a Netflix docuseries. Image: @naomiosaka

The release of the docuseries couldn't come at a more poignant time after the star withdrew from the French Open over her media availability and the fallout that followed, according to SBNation.

Following her withdrawal from the French Open due to mental health concerns, Naomi will compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She later announced that she would not be competing in this year's Wimbledon Championship.

According to a report by CNN, since winning her first grand slam title in 2018, the Japanese world No. 2 revealed she had "suffered long bouts of depression".

Piers Morgan criticises Naomi Osaka for not competing

Legit.ng previously reported that following the decision to withdraw from the French Open, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka received criticism from television presenter Piers Morgan.

Morgan took to Twitter to share a column he penned for the Daily Mail and his views have been faulted by many social media users.

Morgan is the presenter who famously stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after he was criticised by a co-host.

