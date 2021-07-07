An attack on the traditional ruler in Bassa local government area of Plateau state has setback efforts at restoring peace in the area

Ezekiel Bini, the president of the Miango youths development association, said the monarch was fortunate to have escaped unhurt

The security situation in Miango community has deteriorated as a result of attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen

Some unidentified gunmen have opened fire on the vehicle conveying, Daniel Chega, a traditional ruler in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

The Nation newspaper reported that Chega, who is the district head of Miango, was attacked when returning to his palace after a peace meeting with Fulani herdsmen and other stakeholders.

The president of the Miango youths development association, Ezekiel Bini, who attended the peace meeting, confirmed the attack on the monarch.

He said the incident occurred on Monday, July 5.

Car riddled with bullets

Bini stated that it was only by a miracle that the district head escaped the attack.

Narrating how the attack occurred, he said:

"…After the meeting, the traditional ruler headed for his palace in Miango. But unknown to him, some gunmen had laid ambush on his way.

‘’On sighting his vehicle as he was approaching the Golf course near the Army barracks, the gunmen who were hiding in-between herds of cattle opened fire on him and riddled his 406 Ash coloured car with bullets.

“But luckily, his driver was able to manoeuvre his way out of the danger with the monarch and other occupants unhurt.”

The youth leader complained that attacks from suspected herdsmen in Miango community have led to the loss of many lives and the destruction of property worth millions of naira, The Punch reported.

He stated that this is not the first time the traditional ruler would be attacked after attending a security peace meeting with the herders.

Ortom backs southern governors over anti-grazing laws

Meanwhile, the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has described the decision of the Southern Governors Forum to enact laws to ban open grazing of livestock in the region as a bold and patriotic move that will bring to an end the lingering crisis caused by armed herdsmen.

Governor Ortom's stance was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Terver Akase, on Tuesday, July 6.

The governor also lauded his counterparts in southern Nigeria for backing their May 11 Asaba declaration against open grazing with the resolve to legally prohibit nomadic cattle rearing.

