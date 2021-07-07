After many months of facing allegations bordering on her non-participation in the NYSC scheme, Kemi Adeosun has been cleared by a court in Abuja

The Federal High Court on Wednesday, July 7, said the former finance minister did not partake in the service for good reasons

Justice Taiwo Taiwo explained Adeosun could not take part in the scheme because she had passed the age at the time

Nigeria's former minister of finance, Kemi Adosun, was on Wednesday, July 7, declared innocent of the charges against her over the non-participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Presiding over the case, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that Adeosun was not qualified for the scheme being that she graduated at 22 years as a British citizen at the time, The Nation reports.

The court ruled that Adeosun's non-participation in the NYSC scheme was justifiable (Photo: Kemi Adeosun)

The court also noted that the former minister returned to her motherland when she was above 30 years, making her ineligible for the service.

Even more, Justice Taiwo said the plaintiff did not require a discharge certificate of NYSC to be appointed a minister in Nigeria, Leadership added.

The judgment ‎was on a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021 filed by Adeosun, with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as the sole defendant.

Part of the verdict read:

“A declaration that the plaintiff, being a United Kingdom citizen as at 1989 when she graduated from the University of East London, London, United Kingdom at the age of 22 years, was ineligible to participate in the National Youth Service Corpse scheme, established by the National Youth Service Corps Act, CAP N8, LFN, 2004.”

Huge reactions as Adeosun reemerges, introduces new programme

Meanwhile, Adeosun had founded an online thrift-for-charity initiative tagged the Dash Me Foundation. The foundation launched on Sunday, June 13, was established to mobilise resources for distribution to vulnerable people in society via grassroots charities.

In a post on her verified Facebook page, the former minister thanked those who attended the launch of the foundation, including Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who chaired the occasion.

The post read:

"Thank God for the successful launch of DashMe Foundation. I would like to thank everyone that made yesterday's event possible; my husband and my family, the entire DashMe family, our partner-organizations, friends, and well-wishers. I cannot thank you enough.

