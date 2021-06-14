About four years after resigning from President Buhari's cabinet, Kemi Adeosun has returned to the limelight with the launch of the Dash Me Foundation

The foundation was launched on Sunday, June 13, with Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Soinbajo, chairing the event

Adeosun resigned as finance minister in 2018 over a messy scandal involving her alleged use of a forged NYSC certificate

Lagos, Nigeria - Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria's former finance minister, has founded an online thrift-for-charity initiative tagged the Dash Me Foundation.

The foundation launched on Sunday, June 13, was established to mobilise resources for distribution to vulnerable people in society via grassroots charities.

Adeosun resigned as minister in 2018 over the case of a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate she presented as part of her credentials.

She had since then maintained a low profile until the inauguration of the initiative.

In a post on her verified Facebook page, the former minister thanked those who attended the launch of the foundation, including Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who chaired the occasion.

The post read:

"Thank God for the successful launch of DashMe Foundation. I would like to thank everyone that made yesterday's event possible; my husband and my family, the entire DashMe family, our partner-organizations, friends, and well-wishers. I cannot thank you enough.

"I would like to specially thank the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who gracefully chaired the occasion and has shown enormous support for DashMe throughout our journey so far.

"It is my prayer that the future leaders and partners of our foundation, will reflect on this day as one of a humble beginning that has led to our vision to create a blueprint for sustainable social enterprise and accountability in charitable donations for Africa's orphaned and vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth, and victims of domestic violence."

Nigerians react

Legit.ng notes that the last time Adeosun posted on her Facebook page was in September 2018 when she officially made public her resignation.

Thus, her post on Monday, June 14, was greeted with hundreds of reactions from Nigerians as they congratulated the former minister on bouncing back from the scandal.

Carl Agbaih said:

"Congratulations my favorite competent and courageous Minister. We miss you..."

Muhammed Ishaq said:

"To be honest, I have genuinely missed you ma'am, your intellectual capacity is unbelievable... You are a rare gem. Blessed you. Congratulations!"

Joshua Augustine said:

"I missed your Queen English... You did a great job as Minister. Wishing you the best in all your endeavours."

Èyítáyò Òjémólá said:

"Wow! Looking very refreshed ma'am. Good you're free from Nigeria's wahala with no appreciation except bashing from those who have nothing positive to offer. Congratulations and best wishes to the family and the foundation."

Idris Dimeji Mohammed said:

"Big Congratulations madam antidote of recession! You deserved accolades for this and services you rendered for your nation. Your traducers will regret their action."

Osinbajo lauds foundation

Speaking at the event held in Lagos, Osinbajo said the idea of the thrift-for-charity store is brilliant and the first of its kind in Nigeria.

He added that it is a unique model which does not just give to the needy in the conventional way of merely handing out donations.

The vice president went on to note that one factor responsible for the impactful implementation of the Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari administration over the years is the realization that you can’t reach Nigerians if you don’t have a plan for the grassroots.

