A married man who had grown suspicious that his wife may be involved in extra-marital affairs took on the task of carrying out an investigation himself

He DMed one of her male friend using her Whatsapp with an 'I love you' message and got an emoji in reply

Photo of the chat screenshot has sparked mixed reactions on social media with many knocking the man for having insecurity issues

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man was left stunned after he resorted to private chatting his wife's male friends to verify if she was cheating on him.

The man got hold of the lady's Whatsapp and sent a man an 'I love you' message, as seen in photos shared by @thetattleroom on Instagram.

The man suspicion was disappointed Photo Credit: @thetattleroom

Source: Depositphotos

The unsuspecting male friend replied the message with an emoji that expressed shock.

The 'detective' husband then responded:

"Nah her husband dey chat you ooo...just trying to know if you are also part of the people messaging her at the back.

"You passed the test sir."

Outrage trail his action

His approach and action angered many social media users and earned him backlash a people thought he had insecurity and trust issues.

@deethee011 wrote:

"Pele.. Mr examiner… o ni “you passed the test” MENT ‼️"

@simplifola said:

"What if the guy wasn’t in the mood to reply “I love you too” ?"

@mz_chubie remarked:

"This one will give himself self made Bp."

@umarjheema stated:

"Ah,so what if he said I love u back."

@iam_duzzynatty commented:

"Na this one go follow him wife go cheat and still be watchman."

@miles_ijams wrote:

"That's a very dumb n insecure thing to even thing."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man shares Facebook DM stranger sent him after changing his profile

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a Nigerian man had stunned the internet with the Facebook DM he got after changing profile to that of his wife's.

He captioned it:

"Na wa o, is this what women go through?

"I changed my profile picture to that of Firstlady now now o, and I don turn "Hii Beauty"."

From the chat he shared, the unidentified personality started the conversation with 'Hii beauty' to which he clapped back, 'My friend shattap... My profile picture is my wife.. No be only ''Hii beauty.'

Social media users found it hilarious and relatable as many shared similar experiences as they decried the unsolicited interaction from strangers which is becoming quite a norm.

Source: Legit