Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tolani Baj, got her own share of the infamous but hilarious 'what I ordered vs what I got' dilemma.

While there are loads of talented fashion designers and tailors in Nigeria, there are just as many people posing as talented, leaving behind a trail of disappointed clients.

The reality star shared the photos online. Photo credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

One of such disappointed people is the Lockdown star, whose desire to have a fitted off-shoulder flowy dress 'ended in tears'.

In a post shared on Instagram by Chichi The Ankara Chic, the ebony beauty shared a photo collage consisting of the stunning corset dress she wanted and a badly tailored version she received.

See post below:

The body is not the same

See how some fans reacted below:

ntsako_mdhluli1_:

"Why didn't they send the fabric only since they couldn't duplicate the dress."

shaddeyy__:

"Lekki tailor"

ankarasupplier:

"But the color of the fabric and the body is not the Same nau …. "

kysburn_jessy:

"Stand well na and put hand for head "

asliceofchinny:

"What you ordered abi what you snapped and sent to your tailor at the backyard"

More dress recreation fails

When it comes to fashion replications, there are certain things to put into consideration before jumping on the idea of recreating a trending style. More often than not, we see people replicate popular styles or looks of celebrities, earning them applause.

However, the case seems to be different for a lady who decided to copy brand influencer, Christiana Kayode aka Berbiedoll's look to Toyin Lawani's traditional wedding ceremony.

Recall the see-through corset mermaid look caused a buzz on social media as many people thought it was very revealing.

Well, this lady loved the look so much that she recreated it and the result, let's just say, it got people talking.

Impressive style replicas

When the 2020 BBNaija reunion show was premiered, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Lockdown stars and what they wore for the first episode of the much-anticipated show. One of those who stood out was Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

The gorgeous biracial reality star and brand influencer got heads turning when she turned up in a costume-fit dress by Xtra Bride Lagos.

The thin-strapped velvety dress with a winged bustline had beautiful embellishments vertically designed in the centre of the dress that complimented her lovely silhouette.

Barely two weeks after the look was premiered, the very first replica surfaced online.

Source: Legit