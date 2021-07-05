Parents of Kaduna kidnapped students have blocked a highway in the state to demand the release of their children from captivity.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The parents in a video shared by Daily Trust could be seen lamenting, rolling on the floor, appealing for the release of the children in Hausa language.

Meanwhile, reactions have quickly followed the video, with many Nigerians blaming the federal government.

Parents of abducted Kaduna students have blocked a highway in the state. photo: Video screenshot/Daily Trust

Source: UGC

Vincent Chinedu in his submission wrote:

"Unfortunately, the government officials that they are protesting against wouldn't even care for them."

Alhaji Muhammadu wrote:

"Futile effort, as the senators, House of Reps members, ministers, Governors, Dep Govs, The president, his VP & such other VIPs don't ply that road, go block the airports and train stations."

Babatunde Boonyamin Ramon

"Failed government. They're only good at intimidating peaceful protesters."

Khalifa Bashar

"What has road got to do with the kidnapping go and protest at the government house or the state house of Assembly."

Ekere Ojobo Osemi

"Continue to block the road. Don't go and remove your kids from any school they are in Kaduna. Does any form of protest move El rufai. Can't you see how quietly remove his own son from public school? They don't care about your protest."

Atiku Abubakar

"Please go and block government House. They will listen to you and something might be done."

Moh'd Ks

"They've every right to block the highway. Civil disobedience is a moral weapon in the fight for justice. Until our greedy governors agree to let LGA have their full Autonomy and use their grant to hire, arm and train Vigilantes who are familiar with the terrain and all the nooks and crannies of the villages, these kidnapping won't stop. A governor seat on LGA grants while helpless villagers and their children are Kidnapped daily."

Bandits Attack Baptist School in Kaduna, Abduct Several Students

Legit.ng reported that bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The armed hoodlums attacked the school situated along Kaduna – Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

The bandits shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping and taking the students to an undisclosed location.

Source: Legit.ng News