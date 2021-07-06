The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has opened up to the people on his capacity to cater to their needs

In a statement on Monday, July 5, Governor Wike admitted that he cannot solve all the problems in the state

Wike, however, promised that while he remains in power, the people will not lack basic amenities in all local government areas

Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to persons who seem to be expecting too much from his administration in the southern state.

Wike, during the inauguration of the ultramodern National Union of Rivers State Students national secretariat on Monday, July 5, stated that upon assuming office he never promised to solve all the problems of the state, Punch reported.

In fact, in a statement signed by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor made it plain that even if the people wish to keep him in office beyond what is constitutionally accepted, he still will not be able to fix the state, The Nation added.

His words:

“I never said I will finish the whole work in Rivers State. Did I say so? Even if you keep me here for 40 years, I cannot finish the work in Rivers State. What we have said is, go to any local government, you’ll see our impact."

However, Wike said he will not fail to make his impact felt in all local government areas of the state while his administration continues.

The governor stated:

"What we have said is, go to any local government, you’ll see our impact.

“I said in Omuma, we did so-so number kilometers of road. What you should bother yourself with is to go and check."

Governor Wike discloses how Matawalle’s vowed never to leave PDP

Meanwhile, Wike had said that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state had dented his integrity for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike made the statement on Tuesday, June 29, in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of a road project.

The Rivers state governor stated that it amounts to betrayal for Matawalle to defect from PDP to APC after vowing that he would never betray the party.

