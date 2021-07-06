Femi Falana, one of Nigeria's respected lawyers has reacted to the raid on the house of popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria during an interview pointed out that no law allows arrest in the dead of the night

Falana described the action of DSS agents on Thursday, July 1, as a nocturnal coup, adding that it is a dangerous legacy of military dictatorship

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos state - Human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), says there is no law that supports citizens to be arrested in the dead of the night.

Falana made the comment in reaction to the raid on the house of popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Femi Falana has berated DSS over the raid on Sunday Igboho's residence in Ibadan. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho fans

Source: Facebook

Recall that DSS on Thursday night, July 1, at a press briefing confirmed that a joint team of security operatives raided Igboho's residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The human rights lawyer speaking during an interview on Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, described the action of the security agents as a nocturnal coup.

He stressed that the raid is a dangerous legacy of military dictatorship in Nigeria, adding that the secret police must be civilised in its engagement.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria went on to note that the controversies surrounding the raid would have been unnecessary if the DSS had behaved like a modern agency.

Falana described the decision of the southern governors that security agencies must notify them before carrying out any operation within their domain as belated.

Gunmen attack Igboho’s house, abduct his wife, others

Earlier, it was reported that some daring gunmen attacked the residence of the Yoruba rights activist. The criminals who attacked his house after killing some people also kidnapped the activist's wife.

This was disclosed by Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye who is the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua.

He said this in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen by his communications manager, Maxwell Adeleye.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted

In a related development, DSS declared the self-acclaimed activist wanted. This was made known by the DSS on Thursday night, July 1, at a press briefing in Abuja.

It was gathered that Nigeria’s secret police confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies while the rest were subdued and arrested.

While noting that Igboho is presently on the run, Afunanya advised the activist to turn himself in as the government will definitely track him.

Source: Legit.ng