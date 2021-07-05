Governor Bello Matawalle has justified his defection to the APC, saying it is to strengthen political unity in Zamfara state

According to the governor's aide, Matawalle's decision to join the ruling party is for the purpose of bringing more development to his people

Some Nigerians have been reacting to the latest move by the governor, with many questioning if his reason was to stop the killings in the state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zamfara state - Governor Bello Matawalle, on Monday, July 5, said he defected from opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the benefit of Zamfara state.

Premium Times reports that Matawalle made the disclosure in a statement by media aide, Yusuf Idris, who said the governor had been enjoying support from President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC high command.

Speaking further, Idris revealed that the defection was also due to the upper hands the governor received on all matters concerning the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state recently defected to APC. Photo credit: @BuhariSallauOnline

Source: Facebook

The governor’s spokesperson said President Buhari and the APC governors had been sympathetic to the state in its trying times.

While dismissing claims that the governor was forced to join the APC to stop killings in Zamfara, Idris said Matawalle's defection was for the purpose of bringing more development to his people.

He went on to note that the move was to strengthen political unity in his state, adding that these encouraged the governor to reciprocate the concern and respect given.

He was not treated well by his former party

In an earlier report by Nigerian Tribune, Zailani Bappa, the governor's special adviser on media and communication stated that the PDP did not treat Matawalle as one of their own.

According to him, the opposition ignored his travails at the time he needed them. The aide insisted that the APC-led government gave the governor the support that it could, even as an opposition.

Governor Matawalle officially joins APC

Nigeria's ruling political party, APC on Tuesday, June 29, finally took Governor Matawalle into its fold.

This victory for the APC happened during a rally organised for the governor in the state capital, Gusau, where he was welcomed by Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the caretaker committee.

The Zamfara governor who was joyed to be received by the leadership and members of the party called for total support from stakeholders in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Matawalle’s deputy refuses to join APC, gives reasons

Meanwhile, despite the mass defection that hit the Zamfara state chapter of the PDP, the state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, expressed his resolve to remain in the party.

Gusau said he would remain with the PDP hours after his boss and governor of the state dumped the party for the APC.

The deputy governor went on to note that he took the decision to stick with the PDP after “deep” consultation with his friends, family, and the party.

Source: Legit