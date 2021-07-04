Weeks after the death of Prophet TB Joshua, Primate Ayodele has visited the Synagogue church to sympathise with the widow of the deceased

The man of God encouraged Evelyn Joshua to stay strong, while also asking God to strengthen her to continue with the good works of her late husband

Primate Ayodele said the late cleric was a gift to humanity who exemplified the teachings of Jesus Christ

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ikotun, Lagos - The wife of late Prophet TB Joshua, Evelyn, received Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church at her home in Lagos on Saturday, July 3.

The cleric was at the Synagogue Church Of Nations (SCOAN) alongside his aides and church members to pay a condolence visit to Evelyn who lost her husband on Saturday, June 5.

Primate Elijah Ayodele and his members paid a condolence visit to Evelyn Joshua. Photo credit: @pmnewsnigeria

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele had nothing but good things to say about the deceased. He praised TB Joshua's philanthropic acts and kind gestures to all, describing him as a gift to humanity, PM News reports.

The INRI leader stated:

“Prophet TB Joshua lived a life that portrayed what Christ was all about: loving, caring for people without regarding their religion, belief, or any form of differences."

Remain strong in the Lord

Sharing words of encouragement with Evelyn, he told her to stay strong during this trying moment.

Primate Ayodele also prayed to God Almighty to give the widow all the strength she needs to continue the legacy of her husband who left this world a few days to his 58th birthday, Today.ng reports.

He encouraged followers of the late SCOAN founder to be strong in the Lord and do all they can to ensure his vision lives on.

I am not surprised by my husband’s death

Legit.ng reported earlier that Evelyn said the death of her husband was an act of God. She disclosed this on Wednesday, June 9, when officials of the Lagos state government paid her a condolence visit.

The bereaved woman said her husband's death did not come to her as a surprise.

Her words:

“What happened was an act of God. There is time for everything, like my husband would say. That was the word I knew from him very well."

Burial arrangements announced

The management of SCOAN earlier announced that Prophet TB Joshua would be buried in the church premises on July 9, 2021.

In a statement posted on TB Joshua Ministries Facebook page on Tuesday, June 29 and seen by Legit.ng, the church said that the burial activities for the renowned cleric would hold from July 5 to July 11.

Source: Legit.ng