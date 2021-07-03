President Buhari is glad he adopted the back-to-the-land policy which has already begun to pay off

According to the Nigerian leader, the country was forced to go back to farming as petroleum was no longer yielding much profit as it used to

The president disclosed that the people now eat what they grow and the federal government has even stopped importing a number of food products

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government does not regret focusing on agriculture. According to the president, it is already beginning to pay off.

Speaking at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience former Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Excellency, Ato Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe, Buhari said agriculture has also helped to generate employment in the country.

He stated that some Nigerians are now dumping their white-collar jobs for farming and they are not regretting it.

President Buhari received the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn at the State House, Abuja. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement released by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Friday, July 2.

The president stated:

“We needed to go back to the land, as petroleum could no longer sustain the country, particularly with fluctuating prices. Today, we eat what we grow, and we have stopped importation of many food products. There’s no foreign exchange to even waste again."

Former prime minister hails Buhari

On his part, Boshe congratulated the Nigerian leader for the achievements attained by the country, especially in the area of agriculture.

He also commended the Nigerian government for successfully managing to tame the ravaging coronavirus.

Nigerians complain about the high cost of products

While some Nigerians hailed the government, others complained about the price of food items

Makadi Solomon wrote:

"The agricultural revolution is yielding positive results, I can attest to that because our people are smiling to the banks for those that are ginger farmers. May God continue to help our president to take us to the next level of development."

Orisegun Joseph commented:

"Do you know price of one rubber of rice and beans, garri dis govt policy will have being good if they do not approve killers herdsmen."

Godday Esene added:

"We need price control in Nigeria... The price of foodstuff is too high in the market."

Abba Max

"Celebrating the agricultural policies that occasioned the skyrocketing of the price of locally produced consumables, is the height of self-deceit. This Government is way too empty!"

Ethnicity, religion, not responsible for Nigeria's problems

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Buhari revealed his assessment of Nigeria's numerous problems, saying they are not caused by religion and ethnicity.

According to the Nigerian leader, citizens are to be blamed for the nation's problems just as he used his personal experience to substantiate his claim.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He was said to have made references to his “struggles to get justice at the courts” after disputed results of presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011.

Buhari noted that the people who ruled against him were of his own ethnic stock and religious persuasion, while those who stood up for him were of other faiths and ethnicity.

Source: Legit