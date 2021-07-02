US Agency Accuses China of Deleting early Data on COVID-19 as Row Continues

As row continues over the origin of COVID-19, the US has accused China of deleting the earlier data collected on the virus from the international database

NIM, a US federal health agency, raised the alarm claiming the data was withdrawn in June 2021 by China scientists

US and China have not been putting their eggs in the same baskets with allegations emerging over the origin of the deadly virus

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

China has been accused of deleting the earlier data and report on COVID-19 in a bid to cover up as controversies continue to trail the origin of the virus.

The deleted data detailing the genetic makeup of early samples of the virus found in Wuhan, the global epicentre of the virus, was said to have been discovered by American scientists after its quiet removal.

US are China are continuing their face-off over COVID-19. Credit: John Glazer

Source: Getty Images

The National Institute of Health (NIH), a federal agency overseeing the control of public health in the US raised the alarm, saying the data shared on the international database was removed in June 2021 after China “requested" that it should "be withdrawn" from the Sequence Read Archive, New York Post reports.

NIM also claimed that the data was moved to another database and they (China) wanted “to avoid version control issues.”

According to Worldometre, a stats-based website monitoring the coronavirus situation in the world, 183,768,614 have been recorded so far, with countries like India responsible for over 30 million cases alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

China, US differ over fresh probe into COVID-19 origin

Earlier, it was reported that China and the United States took opposing views with both countries failing to put their eggs in the same baskets on the pandemic for the umpteenth time as controversies continue to trail the origin of COVID-19.

Since its outbreak in 2019, the coronavirus infection has been largely responsible for millions of death in the world with the US, India, Italy and some Europeans severely buffeted by the deadly scourge.

China has been accusing of "cover-up" by trying to withhold data on early COVID-19 cases over despite the country publishing some reports on the virus with WHO.

Source: Legit