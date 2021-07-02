COVID-19: India Overtakes US in Total Vaccine Doses Given Despite Casualties

Efforts to combat COVID-19 have been intensified in India following the recent official report putting the country above the US

India has overtaken America in total vaccine doses administered despite the surge in the recent coronavirus casualties

The US is still leading the log of countries with a higher record of COVID-19 with over 34 million cases according to Worldometre

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In what appears as a step towards the right direction in combating the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, India has overtaken the United States in the log of countries administering vaccine doses.

The Asian nation is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic that is still buffeting over 200 countries and territories in the world.

India is putting aggressive effort in fighting COVID-19. Credit: Johan Glazer

Source: Getty Images

According to Wordometre, a stats-based website monitoring the coronavirus situation in the world, 183,768,614 have been recorded so far, with India responsible for over 30 million cases alone, though behind the US.

As of Friday, July 2, 401,068 deaths are in the record of India, with the country earlier recording over 1,000 deaths between June 27 and 28.

Overtaking United States

Crestfallen as it may be, the Indian government is setting the wheel on the fast lane in ensuring that everyone is safe through vaccination.

The official statement disclosed that 32.36 Cr. COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive (NVD), The India Bloom reports.

This is a milestone that has placed the country above the US which has recorded over 34 million cases since the plague began in 2019.

The Indian government said it is monitoring the coronavirus situation and more will be done to ensure the pandemic is brought under control.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

China, US differ over fresh probe into COVID-19 origin

Earlier, it was reported that China and the United States took opposing views with both countries failing to put their eggs in the same baskets on the pandemic for the umpteenth time as controversies continue to trail the origin of COVID-19.

Since its outbreak in 2019, the coronavirus infection has been largely responsible for millions of death in the world with the US, India, Italy and some Europeans severely buffeted by the deadly scourge.

China has been accusing of "cover-up" by trying to withhold data on early COVID-19 cases over despite the country publishing some reports on the virus with WHO.

Source: Legit Newspaper