COVID-19: China, US Differ Over Fresh Probe into Origin of Pandemic

- The United States and China have maintained separate stands over fresh findings into the COVID-19 origin

- While China is adamant about maintaining the status quo, the US is willing to initiate a fresh probe into the source of the deadly pandemic

- The opposing stands were brought before the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s decision-making body on Tuesday

As controversies continue to trail the origin of COVID-19, China and the United States have taken opposing views with both countries failing to put their eggs in the same baskets on the pandemic for the umpteenth time.

Since its outbreak in 2019, the coronavirus infection has been largely responsible for millions of death in the world with the US, India, Italy and some Europeans severely buffeted by the deadly scourge.

According to Worldometeres, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics, over 172,010,383 have been recorded across more than 200 countries and territories in the world since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The US and China are at loggerhead over a probe into COVID-19 origin. Credit: John Wikins

Source: Getty Images

The US, with over 34 million cases and half a million deaths, has called for a new round of studies to be conducted with independent international experts.

China, the epicentre of the virus, however, differed from the US' stand and it told the World Health Organization's (WHO) decision-making body on Tuesday, May 26, that it is considering the investigation by its authorities to be complete before any further step can be taken.

The Asian tiger also posited that the attention should now be focused on other countries, with the opinions expressed during a meeting of nearly 200 governments amid tensions over COVID-19 origin, Yahoo News reports quoting Wall Street Journal.

China has been accusing of "cover-up" by trying to withhold data on early COVID-19 cases over despite the country publishing some reports on the virus with WHO.

The world-leading health organisation has in the past debunked the claim that COVID-19 emanated from lab experiment in Wuhan city as widely claimed.

US earlier suspends funding WHO over China's position on COVID

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former US president Donald Trump announced that America was halting funding to the WHO to allow for a review on how the health agency has been steering fight against coronavirus.

During his address on Tuesday, April 14, Trump accused WHO of contributing to the rapid spread of the virus and also playing a cover-up role thus complicating the fight against the global pandemic

