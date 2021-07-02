The Kungiyar Matasan Kano Advocacy Organization has reacted to the arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu

A Kano-based group details some of the alleged crimes Kanu was said to have encouraged in Nigeria while he was on the run

The IPOB leader has been scheduled to appear before the Abuja Federal High Court for the continuation of his trial on July 26, 2021

A Kano-based group, the Kungiyar Matasan Kano Advocacy Organization (KMKAO) has urged Nigerian courts to sentence the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to death.

The organisation in a statement on Friday, July 2, via Facebook, accused Kanu of being responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent lives.

The group said Kanu should face the harshest punishment for his alleged crimes. Photos: Buhari Sallaw/Kungiyar Matasan Kano Advocacy Organization.

The chairman of the organisation, Alhassan Haruna Dambatta, argued that the IPOB leader should face capital punishment for his alleged reign of terror.

The group said:

''Kanu has proven beyond reasonable doubt that people like him belong to the dungeon of hell where he will find his equals passing through the judgment of God.

“He belongs only to the body bag because of his role in the deliberate planning, coordination, financing of terrorism that led to the death of thousands of innocent Nigerians whose only crime is obeying the Constitution on their rights and freedom of movement and residence.''

The group claimed the IPOB leader should be severely punished for allegedly inciting and calling for the killing of citizens and burning of properties of innocent Nigerians.

According to Daily Nigerian, the organisation alleged that within 4 months, Kanu called for and coordinated fifty-five 55 violent attacks on either some innocent security forces or innocent civilians in the south-south and Southeast.

It said:

“Kanu’s incitement and calls for violence has led to the attacks on the police headquarters in Imo state, various police posts in the Southeast and south-south, even the customs, immigration, and the correctional officers looking after our prisons were not spared, thousands of prisoners were set free by IPOB, using the principle of anarchy.''

According to the group, there is nothing befitting to Kanu than the ultimate price of death because his actions have allegedly led to deaths and the destruction of properties.

KMKAO stated that such capital punishment measures would serve as a deterrent to his supporters.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said he was happy about the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed IPOB. A

El-Rufai stated that Kanu's arrest should be a clear warning to other separatists that they will face justice, no matter how long it takes.

The governor state that by jumping the bail, Kanu exposed Senator Abaribe Enyinnaya, the minority leader of the Senate (his surety), to danger and the likelihood of arrest.

