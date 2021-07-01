The federal government on Thursday, July 1, told Nigerians that justice will prevail in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, said due process will be followed in Kanu's case

However, the minister noted that the secessionist and his accomplices will be made to face the weight of the law for their actions

The federal government has pledged fairness in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the recently arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, on Thursday, July 1, made this promise to Nigerians on behalf of the government.

The federal government said it will not fail to give Kanu a fair hearing during his trial (Photo: The Nation)

According to Mohammed, Kanu, during his trial, will surely be giving a fair hearing, Channels TV reports.

However, the minister noted that for challenging Nigeria’s sovereignty and threatening its unity, the secessionist will face the full wrath of the law, The Nation added.

He added that while investigations are still ongoing, none of Kanu's collaborators will be spared.

His words:

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared.

"I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he wilfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him."

FG Names 2 Southeast Governors Nnamdi Kanu Wanted to Assassinate

Meanwhile, the government had accused Kanu of threatening to kill some governors in the southeast region. The Nigerian government made the allegation in a letter to western diplomats.

The ministry of foreign affairs in the letter dated April 26, 2021, stated that one of the southeast governors who received death threats from the IPOB leader was Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state.

According to the government, Kanu described Obiano as a dead man walking.

The letter made references to some of the threats issued by Kanu thus:

”That is what we want you to do. Obiano (Governor of Anambra State) from today onwards, anywhere you are seen in public you will be attacked …. Obiano, … you are a dead man walking.''

The Nigerian government also stated that another governor from the region, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, also confirmed that Nnamdi Kanu ordered members of his group to kill him

