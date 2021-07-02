The Accra Metro Health Inspectors apprehended a young man after he was spotted dropping plastic waste in a gutter

Images that were shared online show when the gentleman was seen committing the flaw and how he was arrested

Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on this development

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Ghanaian young man whose name was withheld has been arrested by the Accra Metro Health Inspectors after he was spotted throwing plastic waste in the gutter.

Photos shared on the verified Facebook handle of JoyNews show the moment the gentleman was seen dropping the plastic waste and when he was apprehended by the inspectors.

It is indicated that this happened during the Joy Clean Ghana Campaign which was organized in a bid to sanitize the environment especially at locations in and around Accra.

See the report with pictures below:

What Ghanaians are saying

This report was not treated lightly by social media users at all.

Below were some of the reactions

Dar Lington asked and stated:

Have they provided dustbins in town to throw waste in???? Senseless arrest If you fix the country by providing dustbins on every joint the citizens will also fix themselves of putting it in. Simple Logic

Odogwu Zamani said:

Even the officers standing there throw rubbish in the gutter but ah well. We thank God for their hard work done let’s hope this helps clean the country. Kudos. That nigga will clean gutter today it will shock him.

Fred Gnanih mentioned:

Let them come to Dzorwulu. Their presence will be a valuable support to residents who are trying hard to keep gutters free of rubbish and a deterrent to recalcitrant people who keep littering

Young man Arrested by Accra Metro Health Inspectors for Throwing Plastic Waste into Gutter Credit: JoyNews

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man refused to sell his home which stands in the middle of a huge construction project, despite several attempts to buy the property.

Orlando Capote, whose home stands in the middle of the project, says his home has a priceless sentiment value that no money can buy.

Source: Legit Newspaper