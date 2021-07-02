A video of an excited student jumping up and hugging singer Reekado Banks has got people in their feelings

The award-winning artiste visited the Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College in Ikorodu area of the state when the girl was performing one of his hit songs, Easy Jeje

Other students who were in the hall were also excited to see the singer who was decked in a white shirt and jeans trousers

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media in which a female student jumped up in excitement and hugged Reekado Banks as the singer visited her secondary school.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @goldmynetv, the schoolgirl held a microphone and sang Reekado Banks' Easy Jeje in a hall filled with students.

The schoolgirl was so excited to see singer Reekado Banks. Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Just as the students laughed at her not-too-good song presentation, the singer stepped into the hall and the girl's reaction was priceless. She jumped up at the sight of the award-winning singer and embraced him.

Decked in a shirt and jeans trousers, the Katapot crooner could be seen talking to the excited student after their warm embrace.

Where it happened

Going through the comment section of the post, Legit.ng found out that the heartwarming video was shot at the Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College (LASMOCOL) in Ikorodu area of the state.

The video warmed hearts online

Reacting to the video, @biscolie said:

"This has to be the best thing I’m seeing on internet today."

@official_jacksing commented:

"Was just smiling like mumu."

@dj_jennyswitch wrote:

"Confused jubilation, she doesn't even know where to start from."

@ennie_olar

"This is beautiful to watch. See as I Dey smile like mumu."

