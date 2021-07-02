It is no longer news that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria

The Middle Belt youths say they are surprised by the security intelligence deployed to bring back Kanu

The youth forum has tasked the federal government to use the same tactics to bring killer herders to book

Makurdi - The Forum of Middle Belt Youths has asked the federal government to deploy the same aggression used in arresting Nnamdi Kanu to bear on armed herders in the country.

The forum made the demand in a statement signed by its president, Terrence Kuanum, and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, July 2.

A misguided aggression

Part of the statement read:

“We find it appalling that in a country where there seems to be no justice the federal government through its agencies will choose to go after those only agitating for independence and allow those causing mass deaths and destruction to the very foundation of the nation. The aggression with which Nnamdi Kanu was trailed and arrested smacked of a skewed and misplaced priority.”

Middle Belt Youths outlined their expectations from the government

The group further said:

“We expect that the federal government will immediately direct security agencies to arrest the leadership of the Miyetti groups and Fulani Nationality Movement with the same zeal they apprehended Nnamdi Kanu.”

Recently, while writing on his Facebook page, Kuanum berated the federal government for suggesting that grazing routes will be brought back to Nigeria.

According to Kuanum, the move is an attempt by some influential persons to use the machinery of the federal government to actualize an ethnic agenda.

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says it is not enough for the federal government to arrest Kanu, while leaders of other notorious groups are allowed to cause havoc nationwide.

Wike made the comment in reaction to the arrest and extradition of the leader of the proscribed group, IPOB.

Governor Wike said for justice to be said to have prevailed, the government must ensure that the leaders of other groups like armed bandits and killer herdsmen are arrested and made to face the law.

In a related development, elder statesman and Second Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amechi, has advised the federal government to give Kanu a fair hearing.

Amechi said Kanu should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also said the federal authorities should be cautious about the way they will handle Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

