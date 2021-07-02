Chukwuma Charles Soludo has chosen who will stand by him in the forthcoming battle for the Anambra governorship seat

The candidate of APGA in the state on Thursday, July 1, picked Onyekachukwu Ibezim as his running mate

Ibezim is a close relative to an archbishop of the Anglican Church in Awka, the capital of Anambra

Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has made his choice of running mate ahead of the Anambra election.

Soludo chose Onyekachukwu Ibezim who happens to be the younger brother of Rev. Alexander Ibezim, the head of Awka Diocese of the Anglican Church, The Guardian reports.

Ibezim is a special adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Indigenous medicine and herbal practice,

Added to this, he is also the executive director of Anambra State Agency for Control of HIV/AIDS (ANSACA)

Even more, The deputy governorship candidate is the managing director of Anambra Oxygen plant, Awka.

Source: Legit