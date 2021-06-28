Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, has rejected the governorship primary held in Anambra state on Sunday, June 27

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and chairman of the Anambra APC primary election committee said Andy Uba polled 230, 201 votes to defeat his opponents

Abiodun noted that the election could not hold in Onitsha South due to the failure of the returning officers to conduct the election

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Awka, Anambra - Barely 24 hours after the former Anambra South senator, Andy Uba, declared the winner of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has reacted.

Daily Sun reports that Ubah emerged winner in the primary election contested by 13 other aspirants.

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has rejected the emergence of Andy Uba as the candidate of the APC for the Anambra election. Credit: Andy Uba

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the Anambra state primary election committee and governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, said Ubah polled 230, 201 votes out of the total votes of 348,490, to defeat his closest rival, Onunwoku Johnbosco who polled 28, 746 and other 12 contestants.

In his reaction to Uba's emergence as the party's standard-bearer, the APC publicity secretary in the state, Okelo Madukaife, said former governor Ngige had proposed Tuesday, June 29, for the repeat primaries.

He said:

“Our attention has been drawn to a set of figures circulating on the internet without signature or attribution and purported to be Anambra APC primaries results.

“The leader of our great party in Anambra state and minister of labour and employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has proposed Tuesday, June 29, for the repeat primaries and we recommend that it should be considered.

“In the time being, the figures should be discarded and discountenanced as they are figments of fertile imagination, with the potential of being fatal."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Andy Uba wins Anambra APC guber primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Andy Uba emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC in Anambra state.

It was reported that the victory of the former senator representing Anambra South was announced by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Uba scored 230, 201 out of 348, 490 votes cast at the Golden Tulip Hoel on Sunday while Johnbosco Onunkwo scored 28, 746 votes.

Source: Legit