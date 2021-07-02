BBNaija 2020 housemate, Wathoni, recently addressed her entanglements with men for the umpteenth time on the reunion show

The controversial housemate revealed that she was only looking out for friendships with the guys, including Prince, on the show

Speaking further, Wathoni made the gesture that it takes a lot of sweat for a guy to get her because she lost her innocence at 24

Big Brother Nigeria Lockdown housemate, Wathoni, has continued to make headlines on the reunion show as she addresses the interesting dynamics she had with the men while in the house.

On a recent episode of the reunion show, Wathoni spoke for the umpteenth time on why she always seemed to be after one guy or the other in the house.

According to her, people didn’t understand that she was looking out for friendship.

Wathoni says it takes a lot of work for a man to get her. Photos: @wathonianyansi.

Source: Instagram

I needed a go-to person

After looks and sighs of disbelief from Ebuka and some of the housemates, Wathoni tried to prove her point further by saying it actually takes sweat and a lot of work for a guy to get her.

Speaking further, the ex-housemate revealed that she actually lost her innocence to a man at the age of 24 and men have to do a lot to get her.

Wathoni also said she needed a friendship and a go-to person on the show and that the person did not have to be a guy.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Wathoni's explanation

However, a number of internet users had mixed feelings about Wathoni’s explanation and revelation. Read what some of them had to say below:

Joy_ivy616:

"This girl should just close her mouth."

Awebabii_:

"Wathoni ooo ... we have heard , nobody can afford you.... rest."

Morsh_wife:

"Aunty wathoni be calming down now."

Becky.becky.775823:

"Hmmmmm "PREGNANT VEGIN""

Norachin:

"Wathoni you're not who you think you are"

Interesting.

Kiddwaya cannot afford me - Wathoni

During the show, Wathoni spoke on how she did not understand Erica’s attitude towards her after the show and claimed it might have to do with the billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya.

To that, Kiddwaya responded, saying Erica had issues with Wathoni based on how she had acted towards her but the mother of one was bent on involving him and making it about him.

In another short clip, Wathoni was heard telling Erica that Kiddwaya could not afford her. To that, Erica retorted by asking if she was for sale.

Source: Legit.ng