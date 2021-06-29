On a recent episode of the BBNaija show, two of the former housemates, Erica and Wathoni, addressed their issues with some input from Kiddwaya

Wathoni continued to speak on how Erica appeared to have problems with her because of Kidd, a claim the billionaire’s son turned down

According to Kiddwaya, Erica had issues with Wathoni over her behaviour towards her but the latter continued to make it about him

Wathoni also mentioned how Kiddwaya could not afford her, which made Erica ask if she was for sale

The BBNaija reunion show has continued to entertain fans. In a recent episode, Kiddwaya, Erica and Wathoni spoke on their issues.

During the show, Wathoni spoke on how she did not understand Erica’s attitude towards her after the show and claimed it might have to do with billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya.

To that, Kiddwaya responded saying Erica had issues with Wathoni based on how she had acted towards her but the mother of one was bent on involving him and making it about him.

Wathoni, Erica and Kiddwaya settle their issues on BBNaija reunion. Photos: @bigbronaija @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Wathoni keeps making it about me - Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya said:

“From what I understand, her (Erica’s) issue with her (Wathoni) is the attitude which she keeps making it about me.”

Wathoni however spoke further saying that Erica’s recent action of refusing to seat beside her during the reunion showed that all was not well.

In her defence, Erica said she acted that way because she had always received bad energy from Wathoni since after the show and she decided to keep her distance.

See the video below:

Kiddwaya cannot afford me - Wathoni

In another short clip, Wathoni was heard telling Erica that Kiddwaya could not afford her. To that, Erica retorted by asking if she was for sale.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to the exchange between the BBNaija housemates

The two heated videos got numerous reactions from fans on social media. Read what some of them had to say below:

0.l.a.m.i.d.e:

“Wathoni keeps saying no guy there can afford her, I wonder what is in her body that no one can afford.”

Fannybay1:

“Wathoni. Kidd, Prince and Brighto can’t afford you, but none wanted you though love.”

C.huka_:

“I'm sure if Dangote ws in this BBN, wathoni will still say he can't afford her.”

Sweettoothjess:

“But Kidd is right nau. Erica complains about Wathoni’s attitude towards her but Wathoni always tries so hard to make it about Kidd. That’s what he’s saying.”

Dunnieseverything:

“Aunty Erica let us hear word o, u are not the only in this world, why do u get negative energy from everyone, biko check urself too.”

Nawa o.

Erica and Wathoni finally make up

The ladies first argued about the fact that they snubbed each other at Praise's birthday and Erica noted that they do not do more than share pleasantries when they meet.

Wathoni mentioned the fact that Erica's large fanbase insulted her to which the young lady before apologising, replied that she is not them and would never say ugly things about her fellow housemate.

In another clip, Wathoni apologised over what she said about Erica in an interview after she got out of the house and reiterated that there is no bad energy from her.

Erica also apologised for projecting bad energy and disclosed that she went that route because she had been feeling it from Wathoni as well.

