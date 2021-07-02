A young lady identified as Vee K couldn't control her emotions as she acquired her own apartment

The 23-year-old woman wept in a heartwarming video as she shared a sneak peek of the fine apartment

While expressing joy at living her dreams despite being young, Vee showered encomiums on her hardworking mum

Vee K has taken to social media to celebrate becoming the latest landlady in town.

The 23-year-old Oxford and Harvard scholar stated in a LinkedIn post that she still cannot come to terms with the fact that the apartment is hers.

Vee dedicated the success to her mum who sacrificed so much for her Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Vee K

Currently on her 6th day in the house, Vee did a video recording as she showcased some sections in the apartment excitedly.

She owes it all to her mum

Vee who was moved to tears in the video praised her mum for the sacrifices she made that has seen her go far in life.

She wrote:

"Last night crying in my bed because I am 23 years old & currently living my dream life.

"I just couldn’t believe that this apartment is mineeee. It’s my 6th night here and I still can’t believe that I get to call this place home.

"My mom sacrificed so so much for us to be where we are today and I’ll never stop feeling gratitude for her, her bravery and her strength. I cannot wait to make her prouder than ever so she can continue to reap the fruits of her labour.

"Cheers to future and enjoying the present."

Social media users celebrate her success

Kind thoughts trailed her touching post from LinkedIn users.

Ologunro Y said:

"This literally made me cry....you inspire me so much to keep believing in my dreams."

Jacob Isaac wrote:

"Congratulation, that is life, it just a matter of "Never Give Up" in your dream and never get distracted and loss your focus.

"Life may turn things upside down and it as if that is the end of it all, but with strong Faith, Hope and a Positive mindset that there is light at the other end, you keep hanging on,you keep enduring,you keep your heads up and at the end, you reap if you never tired out.

"You shared this inspiring , motivating and touching story to show that no matter what life throws on us,we can steal make it to our dream. Wishing you all the best in your new home...!"

Fritha Sutherland remarked:

"Vee...your story is so touching but it's your hard work and tenacity in adversity (plus mother daughter strong love with the ongoing care of the big guy upstairs) that is so admirable. Enjoy the fruits of your dedication...much deserved blessings..."

Source: Legit.ng