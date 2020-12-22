Ecovangel is a proud house owner in the United States of America at the age of 26

The Nigerian skit-maker who is a nurse in the country shared photos in front of her new home

The popular Instagram comedian in her inspirational message recounted how she couldn't afford a one-bedroom apartment some years ago

US-based Nigerian Instagram comedienne and nurse, Ecovangel, recently took to her page to announce to her fans and followers that she is now a house owner at the age of 26.

Also known as Eva, the young lady who is a practising nurse in the US shared photos of her new home and couldn't be prouder of her latest achievement which she acquired without any financial assistance.

For the hardworking nurse, things have definitely improved for her as in her caption, she revealed that only a few years ago, she couldn't afford to pay for a one-bedroom apartment where she lived with her siblings.

The young lady went on to advise people never to limit themselves as things will work out one day.

"I bought my first House at the age of 26 in United States. Brand New house, first to Move in. 2020 construction completed in Nov 2020. No financial assistance, No co-signer, all ME and My God. 4 Bedroom 3bathroom. A few years ago, I couldn’t afford to pay for a 1 bedroom apartment I lived in with my Younger siblings. I was almost evicted by my Landlord, was Always late on my bills and rent. Today AM A LANDLORD OF MY OWN. Am a Home Owner in America Babe. Not sure who needs to hear this... Don’t limit yourself, keep working, keep going, one day everything will work itself out. Your Current Situation is not your final destination."

