The robbers invaded the southwest town on the evening of Thursday, July 1, shooting sporadically into the air

ASP Sunday Abutu, the spokesperson for Ekiti police command, has confirmed the incident, adding that one officer was killed

Ekiti state - A report by Nigerian Tribune indicates that Armed robbers on Thursday evening, July 1, attacked a commercial bank in Otun-Ekiti, Moba local government area in Ekiti state.

The newspaper added that many people were injured when the robbers invaded the community around 5:30 p.m, shooting sporadically into the air to scare those within the bank.

A policeman has been confirmed dead and many persons wounded in a bank robbery in Otun-Ekiti, the headquarters of Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The spokesperson for Ekiti police command, ASP Sunday Abutu, has confirmed the incident. He explained that the robbers as well as policemen, military personnel attached to the area were engaged in a gun battle which led to the death of one operative.

A resident said the robbers invaded the community around 5:30 used dynamite to blow open the entrance and carted away an unspecified amount of money.

In an updated report of the incident, Leadership stated that the affected policeman was said to be one of the security officials attached to the bank.

It was gathered that the robbers forced their way into the banking hall with dynamite and carted away huge amount of money stacked in a sack, also known as ‘Ghana-Must-Go’.

Armed robbers attack banks, police station

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed robbers on Wednesday evening, June 2, attacked two new generation banks and a police station in Apomu and Ikire in Osun state.

Many residents were feared dead in the ugly incidents, noting that the robbers invaded the two communities around 6pm, shooting sporadically.

They were said to have stormed Apomu before moving to Ikire. A resident of Ikire, who simply identified himself as Sola, said the robbers invaded the community around 5.55pm, shooting sporadically.

Armed robber attack Delta bank

In another related development, a police inspector and two others were shot dead on Tuesday, March 30, when dare-devil armed robbers raided the Issele-Uku branch of a new generation bank in Delta state.

The robbers attacked the bank with bullets and dynamites before launching another assault on a police station in the community. They drove away in two vehicles with an undisclosed sum of money.

