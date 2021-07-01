The Defence Headquarters has briefed journalists about the successes recorded in the counter-insurgency operations

A spokesperson for the DHQ, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said troops also carried out operations against vandals

The Nigerian military has recorded a string of victories over insurgents and bandits in the northern parts of the country

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that a member of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), who was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for his group’s operations, has been arrested by troops.

The acting director of defence media operation, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, in a statement via Facebook on Thursday, July 1, identified the suspect as Ibrahim Musa.

DHQ said troops have continued to maintain patrols in volatile areas. Photo: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

The suspect was arrested in Ogun state

Onyeuko stated that the suspect was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun state.

The defence spokesperson said:

“Sustained routine patrols to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa 1 and 2 and Mabgero areas. Additionally, troops carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Zone including Majidun Area, during which one Mr Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

“Intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri.''

PM News reported that General Onyeuko also disclosed that soldiers arrested one Oyeshola Saheed, who was acting as an illegal bunkerers’ supervisor.

He stated that the vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to the appropriate agency for necessary action.

Military kills 73 terrorists

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 73 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 55 victims in Borno state.

This was disclosed by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) through the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko, Leadership Newspaper reported

According to him, troops conducted ambush and clearance operations as well as responded to distress calls, repelled terrorist attacks on troops’ locations and dominated the theatre of operations, Guardian Newspaper added.

