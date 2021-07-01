Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has described the rumour about his alleged plan to defect to APC as ridiculous

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered a great blow on Tuesday, June 29, when Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state dumped the party for APC

Fintiri, however, said that he would remain in PDP despite entreaties by the leadership of the APC in the state

Yola, Adamawa - Following the speculations that he and two other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has finally reacted.

The Nation reports Fintiri dismissed the speculation as he affirmed that he would not dump the PDP for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has dismissed his alleged plan to dump PDP. Credit: Ahmad Fintiri.

Legit.ng gathered that the speculation arose earlier in the week that Governor Fintiri was lobbying to leave his PDP to the opposition APC in the state.

The governor, in a statement issued on Thursday, July 1, by his director-general of media and communications, Solomon Kumangar, said there was no substance to the speculation.

I will not dump PDP for APC

Governor Fintiri, however, said he remains in the PDP and has no plan to leave for any other party.

Kumangar said:

“The governor is not contemplating leaving the PDP. He is comfortably leading the party in Adamawa state to achieve development milestones for the people. He remains focused on the mandate of providing good governance to all parts of the state.”

According to him, the defection speculation was the work of “social media warriors” and has no basis in reality.

He, however, advised politicians of all persuasions to de-emphasise political partisanship at these critical times of efforts to build an Adamawa state that people of goodwill seek.

Kumangar further stated:

“What is most important at this point is for Nigerians of all walks of life to join hands and surmount the challenges confronting the nation."

