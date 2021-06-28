Veteran Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu, has recently reacted to the on-going drama between TAMPAN and actresses in the industry

The organisation recently suspended Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and blacklisted them in the industry

In reaction to that, Funsho Adeolu said he was ashamed of the conduct of the leaders meant to protect its members

Popular Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu, has waded into the issue between Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and Nigerian actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram page, Adeolu shared a photo of himself wearing a facemask and he explained in his caption that it was because of shame.

According to the Nollywood actor, he was ashamed on behalf of the leaders of the association who did not have the interest of members at heart.

Funsho Adeolu expressed shame at the action of TAMPAN leaders. Photos: @adeolufunsho.

Source: Instagram

Recall that Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing were suspended and blacklisted in the industry and filmmakers were warned not to work with them.

Mr Latin reiterated that Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo are not TAMPAN members but have benefitted from the association and the Yoruba industry as a whole.

In reaction to that, Funsho Adeolu wrote on Instagram:

“My face is covered, not because of covid but in shame on behalf of those who call themselves leaders of local association and do not have the interest of members at heart. God is watching o.”

See his post below:

Fans react

The post went viral on social media with some internet users applauding the actor for speaking up. Read what some of them had to say below:

Alabaultimate:

“I applaud you for being courageous my brother, Not happy about the whole situation. This is why Nigeria is backward in everything, Are we now saying we support the act in which Baba Ijesha was accused?

I just think this sends a wrong message. Once again thanks for speaking your truth on this matter.”

Therealjummi:

“Gbam . They seem to forget they too will have grandchildren. Shame on them.”

Asiwajulerry:

“I pray Yoruba Nollywood doesn’t lose its credibility for this action taken by TAMPAN.”

Horlaremi2:

“They will suspend you too sir.”

Interesting.

We can never be silenced: Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing react to TAMPAN ban

Not ones to back down in fear, the movie stars have taken to their respective Instagram pages to react to the association's decision.

Iyabo stated that a lot of children endure abuse because they will be bullied by the society that is meant to protect them.

Nkechi Blessing, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story channel saying that she is not ready to give attention to irrelevant issues and rained prayers against people ready to bring her down.

Source: Legit