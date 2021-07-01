BBNaija reunion show has proven to be an opportunity for ex-housemates to show off their fashion sense

During the latest episode that aired, Lockdown stars in attendance showed up in lovely traditional outfits

Legit.ng has compiled some stylish photos of the reality stars and how they dressed up to impress their fans

Fashion is a big part of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show and perhaps this is why housemates continue the tradition of showing up well-prepared whenever they need to make appearances.

Since the Lockdown reunion show premiered, former housemates have continued to slay on repeat with some of them attempting to redeem their fashion sense in the eyes of their fans and viewers.

BBNaija ex-housemates rock stylish traditional outfits for new reunion episode. Photo:@tolanibaj/@nengiofficial/@officialozo/@princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

From indications, the theme for the latest episode was in line with appearing traditional as most housemates showed up in African prints, with Prince and Ozo even rocking complete agbada.

Legit.ng has compiled pictures showing housemates who were a delight because of how they dressed up.

Check them out below:

1. Vee Iye looked stunning in a tube ankara gown.

2. Dorathy looking stunning in this ankara pattern outfit

3. Ozo serving looks in a polka dot agbada piece

4. Prince almost stole the show with his velvet-styled agbada outfit

5. Trikky Tee keeping it nice and clean in an aso-oke two-piece outfit

6. Lucy kept it nice and simple in this ankara gown

7. Nengi didn't come to play. She was serving!

8. Just like Vee, Tbaj showed off her flawless skin in a tube gown

9. Go Praise!

10. Neo's adire-patterned two-piece suit was a delight!

Housemates discuss Prince, Ozo confrontation in latest reunion episode

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ex-BBNaija housemates Ozo and Prince were put in the spotlight during the latest episode of the reunion show.

The show's host, Ebuka, made a reference to Ozo’s outburst towards Prince while they were in the house and asked if it had anything to do with Nengi.

However, housemates took turns to give their opinion on the matter with some of them stating that the mutual likeness for Nengi played a role.

Source: Legit