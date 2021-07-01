Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, said it did not disqualify the APC's primary for the Anambra governorship election

Festus Okoye, INEC's spokesman, added that the APC is yet to submit the name of its candidate for the poll to the electoral commission

Andy Uba has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC but some party chieftains want a fresh primary conducted

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports claiming the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Anambra state was disqualified or cancelled.

The media aide to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, discredited the reports, adding that the electoral body has not issued any official statement saying that any political party has been disqualified, The Nation reported.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the alleged disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s governorship primary in Anambra state. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Oyekanmi also explained that when INEC officers are deployed to monitor primaries of political parties, they are expected to write a report but such a report is not for public consumption, Daily Nigerian also stated.

He said:

"It is supposed to be an internal report and even anyone is found acting on that report, he should be arrested because he stole the report.”

APC yet to submit candidate's name

In a separate report, the electoral body disclosed that the APC is yet to submit the name of its nominated candidate for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

INEC national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, said the commission monitored the APC’s primary election and issued a report.

He, however, said INEC didn’t disqualify any candidate for the Anambra election.

There was a viral report that the Commission has cancelled the APC primary which was won by Senator Andy Uba.

Okoye said the olitical parties participating in the election are to submit the personal particulars and names/list of Nominated candidates between Friday, July 2 and Friday, July 9.

He said:

"The APC has not submitted the name of any candidate as their duly nominated candidate and the Commission has not disqualified any candidate for the Anambra Governorship election.”

Ngige rejects Uba’s victory, calls for cancellation of APC's primary

Meanwhile, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has rejected the emergence of Andy Uba as the candidate of the APC for the Anambra election.

The chairman of the Anambra state primary election committee and governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, said Ubah polled 230, 201 votes out of the total votes of 348,490, to defeat his closest rival, Onunwoku Johnbosco who polled 28, 746 and other 12 contestants.

However, in his reaction to Uba's emergence as the party's standard-bearer, the APC publicity secretary in the state, Okelo Madukaife, said Ngige wanted fresh primaries conducted on Tuesday, June 29.

