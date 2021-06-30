One of Nigeria's leading universities, UNILAG, has set a new record with a 71-year-old woman emerged the best PhD student

The woman named Felicia Marinze will be the oldest to be awarded a PhD degree in the history of the university, according to the vice-chancellor, Prof Ogundipe

Mrs Marinze who studied French at the postgraduate level has the best PhD thesis among her peers

Akoka, Lagos state - Felicia Marinze, a 71-year-old PhD student of the University of Lagos, has emerged as one of the best graduating students from the institution’s School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS).

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced this at a news conference on activities lined up for the institution’s 51st convocation on Wednesday, June 30, in Lagos, Premium Times reported.

Students leave the University of Lagos on November 21, 2012. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Ogundipe, Mrs Marinze (PhD French), from the Department of European Languages and International Studies, will be the oldest to be awarded a PhD degree in the history of the university.

He added that the 71-year-old, with the best PhD thesis, had just demonstrated to the world that age was never a barrier to attaining any height.

15,753 students graduating from UNILAG

Speaking further, Professor Ogundipe 15,753 students would be graduating from the university, with 281 of them in the first-class division, The Cable also reported.

Also, 7,754 students will be awarded first degrees and 7,999 Postgraduate degrees.

The vice-chancellor added that 160 Diplomas will also be awarded in Social Works and Human Kinetics.

Speaking further on activities lined up for the three-day event, Mr Ogundipe said that the convocation lecture would hold Monday, July 5.

Nigerian lady graduates with perfect grade from US university

In another related news, a Nigerian lady recently took to social media to celebrate as she rounded off her master's programme in the United States in style.

The Nigerian scholar identified as Fatima A. Akinola graduated with a perfect grade of 4.0/4.0 in mathematics from Marshall University, USA.

An elated Fatima, in a LinkedIn post, said it was her proudest achievement putting Nigeria in good light on the world map with her academic achievements.

