At least a voice has been heard on behalf of Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga

The vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has admitted that Chidinma is actually a student of the institution

Ogundipe, however, noted that the school has been careful while following the murder case amid police investigation

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has given more details of Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga.

Ogundipe during a press conference on Wednesday, June 30, made it plain that Chidinma is a student of the university with verifiable records, PM TV reports.

Ogundipe said Chidinma has verifiable records in UNILAG as a student (Photo: Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, Vanguard)

He stated:

“From our records, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu is a student of the University of Lagos who was born on December 12, 1999.

“From our records, she is from Abia State. From our records, her contact address is 57, Akinwumi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos...her telephone number is 09024***827.

“From our records, her next of kin is Mr Onoh Ojukwu. She is a student of this great university whether she is a part-time or full-time student. Her matriculation number is 170912015.

The UNILAG VC said the school has been following due process in the murder case which is now a national topic, Vanguard added.

He added that while the police are handling investigations into the development, the institution is dealing with the administrative side of the saga.

Super TV CEO: Family Threatens to Sue Bloggers, Social Media Users Over False Reports

Meanwhile, Brenda Ataga, the wife of the late CEO of Super TV, had threatened to sue bloggers who made false claims about her husband who was murdered by a suspect in an apartment in Lagos state.

The legal representative of the family, Olusegun Jolaawo, in a statement cautioned members of the public to desist from making unverifiable claims about the incident.

He said:

“Our client requests that the well-meaning public allows the family to mourn their departed son, father and husband with some privacy and decency.

‘’Our client also feels very strongly about the unbridled activities of bloggers on the social media space with respect to this incident and firmly demands that the said bloggers desist from peddling falsehood aimed at maligning the deceased, his wife, and children.''

Source: Legit