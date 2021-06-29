The APC is excited about the planned defection of Governor Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its fold

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, June 29, gathered in Zamfara to receive their newest member

Those present include Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara APC leader, Former governor Ali Modu Sheriff along with other governors

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zamfara state - Ahead of the planned defection of Governor Bello Matwalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders of the ruling party are gathered in Zamfara state.

Legit.ng gathered that those had in attendance include state governors, former governors, senators, ministers, and party stakeholders.

No fewer than 5 APC governors are expected to receive Governor Matawalle. Photo credit: @BuhariSallauOnline

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng compiled a list of those present in Zamfara state to receive Governor Matawalle:

1. Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee

2. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

3. Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state

4. Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state

5. Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state

6. Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state

7. Former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, APC leader in Zamfara state

8. Former governor Ali Modu Sheriff of Borno state

APC plans grand rally to receive another governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC reportedly organised a grand rally to receive Governor Matawalle of Zamfara state who is allegedly set to join the party on Tuesday, June 29.

The rally to welcome Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is scheduled to hold at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the Zamfara state.

The governor will be received by APC officers both from the state and the national level.

Yari finally opens up on Matawalle’s planned defection

Meanwhile, former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, who is also the APC leader in Zamfara, said after much deliberation, they have decided to welcome Matawalle into the party despite their initial resistance.

He said they have given the condition that Governor Matwalle would abide by the party’s principles and progressive ideology.

Yari said that though the governor failed to face governance and unite the entire people of the state since his assumption of office, the APC as a family would still accommodate him in the party with the hope that he would add more value to the party than destabilizing it.

Source: Legit