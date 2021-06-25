Lagos APC members have protested against the alleged imposition of Abdulhameed Salawu as a chairmanship candidate

The protesters stated that Bowale Sosinmi, the vice-chairman of Somolu local government area is their choice

Femi Olowonle-Denmark, speaking on behalf of the protesters, alleged that the ruling party never conducted a primary election in the LGA

Lagos state - Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Lagos state have outrightly rejected the alleged imposition of Abdulhameed Salawu as the chairmanship candidate of the party in the upcoming local government election.

Salawu popularly known as Dullar is the incumbent chairman of Somolu local government area.

Premium Times reports that party members on Thursday, June 24, marched peacefully to the Lagos state House of Assembly in protest against the imposition.

The protesters marched through streets carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Somolu Unites 4 Bowale”; “Enough is enough”; “No Bowale, No Election”; “Dullar must go”; “Bowale We Know, BoBo We Trust”, among others.

Jimi Olanrewaju, one of the protesters, claims that incumbent vice-chairman, Bowale Sosinmi, is their preferred choice, The Guardian added.

Olanrewaju also alleged that the party's primary election was disrupted when Salawu locked up election officials in his office.

He insisted that f the party leadership fails to give the mandate to Sosinmi no election would hold in the area, adding that the vice-chairman had been denied the chance to run for election three times.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Femi Olowonle-Denmark alleged that the APC did not hold a primary election in Somolu area.

According to him, four of the contestants agreed to nominate Sosinmi, as their preferred candidate for the chairmanship position.

